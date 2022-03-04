Greggs has issued a brief statement after confirming it will be scrapping a popular item from the menu for 2022.
Hot cross buns have been dropped by the high street baker however another popular snack is making a return.
A Greggs spokesperson said: “Our Hot Cross Buns are taking a well-deserved rest from our Easter menu this year but keep an eye out for our other exciting Easter products which will be in shops soon”.
Although it’s not all bad news as the Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt is returning to the 2,000 Greggs stores across the UK.
Greggs forced to increase prices
At the start of the year Greggs boss Roger Whiteside revealed he has been forced to increase prices on some products due to the rising cost of ingredients and wages.
On price rises, he said: “We try and absorb as many of the cost increases that get passed to us as possible and then put through price increases where we can’t avoid it, and we’ve done that this year – 5p here, 10p there – where we’ve simply been unable to absorb all the price increases placed on us. The question is, does the inflationary pressure recede or go up.”
