Australian-born singer and actress Kylie Minogue has paid an emotional tribute to Neighbours after the soap was axed after 37 years.

The singer, who has both British and Australian citizenship, played Charlene Robinson on the soap opera.

It comes after news that the daytime drama, which has been shown on UK television for more than 30 years, will end after it lost its key UK broadcaster partner and then failed to find alternative funding.

Sharing her affection for the show on Twitter, Kylie said:"I’ll be forever grateful for the experience & the friends I made on @neighbours.

“We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart.

“Pure love! I can still hear Madge calling … CHARLENE!!!!”

When was Kylie Minogue on Neighbours?





Neighbours launched Kylie's career when she joined the cast back in 1986.

She starred alongside many other famous faces from Jason Donovan to Margot Robbie.

Kylie starred in the soap for two and half years before turning to her attention to her music career.

Other former starts have also shared their love for show following the announcement.

Australian actor Travis Burns, who played Tyler Brennan in the soap for three years, said it is an “end of an era”.

On Twitter, he added: “Super blessed to be a part of the show that created so many jobs for so many people.”

The show's future had been in doubt after Channel 5 last month confirmed it would stop airing the show.

And on Thursday the show’s Twitter account said: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

Will Kylie Minogue return for the final episode of Neighbours?





Unsurprisingly fans have been begging Kylie to return to the series but we still don't have any confirmation of whether Charlene will walk back onto the scene in its finale.

One fan tweeted, alongside a framed picture of Kylie and her former co-star Jason Donovan: Please come back ONE LAST TIME @kylieminogue with@JDonOfficial. We need Scott & Charlene back for the FINALE please."

Another viewer commented: You and @JDonOfficial need to return ASAP!!!!"

While a third added: "It would be amazing to see you and @JDonOfficial as Charlene and Scott making an appearance before Neighbours ends. You played such a massive part in making the show the success it is, and it would be so great be able to relive that one last time. x"

What will replace Neighbours on Channel 5?





While we don't know exactly what shows will replace Neighbour's slot, Channel 5 has said that dropping the soap will allow funding to be diverted to original UK dramas so there's plenty to look forward to.