Millions of Brits will see a pay rise in April after MPs voted in favour of increasing benefit rates.

Universal Credit, child benefit and statutory pension are among the payments that will be increased in April to keep up with the rising cost of living.

Benefits will usually go up each year to keep up with inflation and in April claimants will see a 3.1% rise in payments.

The increase in payments comes as the energy price cap is set to rise by 54% and UK households will have to live on tighter budgets as everyday costs continue to rise.

Here is how much benefits will rise in April 2022.

Universal credit pay rise in April

Standard allowance

Single and under 25 – rise from £257.33 to £265.31 per month.

Single aged 25 or over – rise from £324.84 to £334.91 per month.

Joint claimants both under 25 – rise from £403.93 to £416.45 per month.

Joint claimants one or both over 25 – rise from £509.91 to £525.72 per month.

Extra amounts for children

First child born before April 6, 2017 – rise from £282.50 to £290 per month.

With a child born on or after April 6, 2017, or second child and subsequent child – rise from £237.08 to £244.58 per month.

For parents with a disabled child – lower rate addition is to rise from £128.89 to £132.89 and higher rate to rise from £402.41 to £414.88.

Limited capability to work

If you are deemed to have limited capability to work the additional amount will rise from £128.89 to £132.89.

If you are deemed to have limited capability to work or work-related activity the additional amount will rise from £343.63 to £354.28.

Carer support for Universal Credit claimants

The amount carers will get will rise from £163.73 to £168.81.

Increased work allowance

Higher work allowance (no housing amount) for UC claimants with one or more dependants or limited capability to work with rise from £557 to £573.

Lower work allowance for UC claimants with one or more dependants or limited capability to work with rise from £335 to £344.

Where does the UK government spend money?





Housing Benefit pay rise in April

Single person

Under 25 – rising from £59.20 to £61.05

Any age on main phase ESA – rising from £74.70 to £77.00.

Aged between 25 at state pension credit age – rising from £74.70 to £77.00

Pension age – rising from £191.15 to £197.10

Lone parent

Aged under 18 – rising from £59.20 to £61.05

Any age on main phase ESA – rising from £74.70 to £77.00.

Aged between 25 at state pension credit age – rising from £74.70 to £77.00

Pension age – rising from £191.15 to £197.10

Couple

Both under 18 – rising from £89.45 – to £92.20

One or both aged between 18 and state pension age – rising from £117.40 to £121.05

Any age on main phase ESA – rising from £117.40 to £121.05

One or both have reached pension age – rising from £286.05 to £294.90

Other

Dependant aged under 20 – rise from £68.60 to £70.80

Pension Credit

People who are retired on a low income will be topped up with Pension Credit.

For single retirees it will rise from £177.10 per week to £182.60, for couples it will increase from £270.30 to £278.70.

Attendance Allowance

Attendance Allowance helps with extra costs if you have a disability severe enough that you need someone to help look after you.

It’s paid at 2 different rates and how much you get depends on the level of care that you need because of your disability.

Higher rate will rise from £89.60 to £92.40.

Lower rate will rise from £60 to £61.85.

Carers Allowance

You can claim Carer’s Allowance if you care for someone at least 35 hours a week and they get certain benefits.

In April, the rate will increase from £67.60 to £69.70 each week.

Disability Living Allowance

The Disability Living Allowance is being replaced by Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for disabled people.

You can only apply for DLA if you're under 16. Older people whose DLA claim hasn't come to an end may see payments go up.

Highest amount will rise from £89.60 to £92.40

Middle amount from £60.00 to £61.85

Lowest amount from £23.70 to £24.45

For the mobility component:

Higher amount from £62.55 to £64.50

Lower amount from £23.70 to £24.45

Employment Support Allowance

You can apply for Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) if you have a disability or health condition that affects how much you can work.

Under 25 – rising from £59.20 to £61.05

Age 25 or older – rising from £74.70 to £77.00

Lone parent under 18 – rising from £59.20 to £61.05

Lone parent 18 or over – rising from £74.70 to £77.00

Further rates are available for couple and those with disabilities or caring responsibilities.

Jobseeker Allowance

JSA provides support for those out of work while they look for a job. It is being replaced by Universal Credit but those still claiming JSA will see payments go up next year.

Under 25 – rising from £59.20 to £61.05 per week

25 or over – rising from £74.70 to £77.00 a week

Further rates are available for couple and those with disabilities or caring responsibilities.

Maternity, paternity, adoption and shared parental pay increase

Statutory rates will rise from £151.97 to £156.66.

New mums who don’t qualify for standard maternity pay could get payment from maternity allowance.

This will rise from £157.97 to £156.66 in April.

Child Benefit

You get Child Benefit if you’re responsible for bringing up a child who is:

under 16

under 20 if they stay in approved education or training

It’s paid every 4 weeks and there’s no limit to how many children you can claim for.

Oldest or only child – rising from £21.15 per week to £21.80

Each child after that will rise form £14 per week to £14.45.

Where does the UK government get money?





Personal Independence Payment

Personal Independence Payment (PIP) can help with extra living costs if you have both:

a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability

difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of your condition

You can get PIP even if you’re working, have savings or are getting most other benefits.

Daily living component enhanced - will rise from £89.60 to £92.40

Daily living component standard - will rise from £60 to £61.85

Mobility component enhanced - will rise from £63.55 to £64.50

Daily living component standard - will rise from £23.70 to £24.45

Statutory Sick Pay

Statutory Sick Pay is currently paid by your employer for up to 28 weeks.

The current rate of £96.35 per week will rise to £99.35 in April.

State Pension

Full rate of new State Pension – rising from £179.60 to £185.15 per week.

Basic part of old state pension – rising from £137.60 to £141.85 per week

For mor information about the benefits visit the government website.