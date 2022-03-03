World Book Day has returned for 2022 with children across the country dressing up as their favourite literary characters.

From Harry Potter and Where's Wally to The Tiger Who Came For Tea, the walk to school looked a little different on Thursday morning.

The charity event is held annually in the UK and Ireland on the first Thursday of every March.

Whether you dedicate weeks to creating your child's costume or face a last-minute panic before 9am every time, World Book Day still promises a day of magic for many.

We've rounded up some of the best and most imaginative costumes from across the UK. Did your character make the list?

Photo via the Worcester News shows one young girl dressed as the Monster Book of Monsters.

Starting off in Worcester, this young girl has made a tremendous effort as she celebrates JK Rowling's Harry Potter series.

This costume reflects the Monster Book of Monsters - a type of book once given by Rubeus Hagrid to Harry Potter for his 13th birthday in 1993.

The handy, informative books might bite off the reader's fingers though!

This young book lover's chosen novel of 2022 appears to be Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

David Walliams' Gangster Granny, left, and mini Sherlock Holmes, right. Photos via The Press in York.

Over in York, there's some very creative young people who went the extra mile with their World Book Day costumes.

Sherlock Holmes was investigating the library at Fishergate Primary while David Walliams' Gangster Granny got up to no good in plain sight.

David Walliams is one of the most popular children's authors of the next generation, having written popular books Billionaire Boy, Mr Stink and The Boy in the Dress.

But it seems youngsters still enjoy a classic detective tale in 2022.

Kaira, 9, as the book fairy on the left and little Leah, pictured right.

Emma Shayler sent in an adorable picture of little Leah’s first ever world book day.

Sharing the photo with the Oxford Mail, Emma dressed Leah up as Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

Elmer, written by David McKee, is a book which spans across the generations and one many will remember from childhood.

Along the Cornish coastline, nine-year-old bookworm Kaira headed to school as a book fairy.

The creative costume, seen in the Falmouth Packet, features old book pages and bright red colours.

Meanwhile in Wales, there's lots of fantastic costumes and artistic takes on popular book characters.

Oakley Quinton, left, and Max Greenslade, pictured right. Photos via South Wales Argus.

Olivia Quinton of Usk sent in a picture of Oakley Quinton dressed as Aladdin.

Aladdin is just one part of a centuries-old series of stories called The Thousand and One Nights.

Jodie Greenslade, of Newport, shared a photo of Max Greenslade, aged eight, who dressed up as Norman the Slug with the Silly Shell.

In the book written by Sue Hendra, Norman is a slug who longs to be a snail but he needs to find a proper shell first.

Toby dressed as the hungry caterpillar, Charlie came as Tutankhamun and Louie is the Tiger That Came To Tea. Photo via Northern Echo/St John's School Darlington.

In the North of England, Darlington schoolchildren had some fantastic outfits for the worldwide event.

Toby dressed as the hungry caterpillar, Charlie came as Tutankhamun and Louie is the Tiger That Came To Tea.

World Book Day was created to promote reading from a young age with organisers claiming it is "the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success – more than their family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income".

World Book Day said: "We want to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with a life-long habit of reading for pleasure and the improved life chances this brings them."