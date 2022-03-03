Spring is nearly upon us, which means the trees and plants will be back in bloom, days will be longer and the temperatures will be warmer.

But the new season also means a lot of plants appearing that although pretty, can be very poisonous to our furry friends.

From the easter favourite Daffodils to the gorgeous Tulips, there are many unexpecting plants that hold toxic elements.

To save you a job of searching and so you know what to avoid we've built a handy list of the top ten toxic plants according to OnBuy Greenhouses.

Tulips can harm pets. (Canva)

Before looking at the list its important to note what the toxicity class guide means.

There are four levels of toxicity from major to dermatitis, the highest (1) can cause serious illness or death.

Whilst minor (2) can cause minor illness like vomiting or diarrhea.

Oxalates (3) is where juice or sap of a plant contains oxalate crystals, the crystals are needle-shaped and can irritate skin, mouth, tongue, and throat which can cause breathing issues, upset stomach, and burning pain.

The last of the four is Dermatitis which can create a skin rash or irritation but can be solved by quickly washing the affected area.

Most poisonous plants that can harm your pet:

1) Azala/Rhododendron - Class 1 toxicity:

The vibrant colourful flower can be deadly to your pet with just a few nibbles of the plant leaving your furry friend in need of emergency medical attention.

Plus, it can even cause serious damage to human life and lead to life-threatening situations.

2) Yew - Class 1 toxicity:

The Yew Plant only needs a small number of needles to cause serious harm, with its razor-sharp needles and red berries acting as a visual deterrent.

It can also be fatal to children, so it's best to check your garden.

3) Hydrangea - Class 1 and 4 toxicity:

The common Hydrangea is set in two classes, with its painful irritation and potentially deadly impact.

However, your pet would need to consume a considerable amount of Hydrangeas before proving fatal but the toxins can cause heart issues.

4) Daffodil - Class 2 and 4 toxicity:

The bright yellow flower is very aesthetic but can be harmful, the plant can cause skin irritation that will last a few hours.

5) Tulip - Class 2 and 4 toxicity:

Tulips are considered to be mildly toxic that can cause an unpleasant experience, as the stems, leaves, and flowers all contain toxins.

But these toxins are most commonly found in the bulbs where they are very concentrated.

If eaten, they can prove to leave your pet very unwell and needing a vet trip, however, only be considered as mildly toxic, they should not pose any life-threatening concerns.