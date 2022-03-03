Coronation Street star Charlie de Melo has quit the long-running ITV soap after five years on the cobbles.
The actor has portrayed lawyer Imran Habeeb since 2017 but has now decided to call time on his Corries stint to “try new things”.
A source told The Sun: “Charlie’s loved his time on the soap but the time is right to try new things.
“He’s hugely talented and very ambitious and wants to see what else is out there.
“He will always cherish his time in Weatherfield but for now it’s goodbye.”
Charlie will film his final scenes in the coming months with Corrie insiders promising a “spectacular” exit storyline.
Viewers will see his final scenes play out in the summer months.
Coronation Street viewers have recently seen Imran propose to his girlfriend Toyah Battersby in an attempt to adopt foster child Elsie.
The couple have been in a sticky patch after Imran told his partner he had slept with a stranger during Seb Franklin’s murder trial.
However, viewers know that he in fact slept with neighbour Abi.
Coronation Street continues to air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV1.
