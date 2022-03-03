World Book Day is now upon us.

The a charity event is held annually in the UK and Ireland on the first Thursday of every March.

Every child in full-time education in the UK is given a voucher to be spent on books, with the event being first celebrated back in 1995.

The day is effectively a spin-off from the global World Book Day run by UNESCO to promote reading, publishing, and copyright, and widely observed on April 23.

This was moved in the UK to avoid clashing with the Easter holidays and St George's Day.

It’s #WorldBookDay! We're celebrating 25 years of changing lives through a love of shared reading.🎉



Reading for pleasure isn’t just about fun, it’s the biggest indicator of a child’s future success. Share what you love about reading with #IAmAReader pic.twitter.com/hSYjhOw3Xd — World Book Day UK 📚 (@WorldBookDayUK) March 3, 2022

If you're looking to do some activities with your children in relation to it, or need some last-minute planning for classroom endeavours then here's a few suggestions.

World Book Day activities for 2022

Make a bookmark

A classic example of a World Book Day activity that is delightful in its simplicity.

All you have to do is find a bit of card, cut it into a thin, rectangular shape and then go from there in letting your children design it however they want.

Design a National Book token competition

This competition, run by World Book Day, is the annual nationwide contest which encourages children of all ages to share their creativity.

The aim is for someone to create a design fornext year's National Books Token gift card, with the template able to be downloaded from this website here.

It wouldn’t be #WorldBookDay without @book_tokens DESIGN A BOOK TOKEN competition with HUNDREDS of pounds worth of National Book Tokens to be won!



Find out how to enter: https://t.co/nvSW0rzwY4 pic.twitter.com/o6oRK3wKbU — World Book Day UK 📚 (@WorldBookDayUK) March 2, 2022

Winners can help themselves and their class get hundreds of pounds worth of book tokens.

Dressing up

Dressing up as a favourite character from a book is an great way to celebrate the occasion, which children and adults alike can join in on.

World Book Day Scavenger Hunt

This activity from the World Book Day website involves a scavanger hunt through the books you have around you.

Aimed at children from aged three to five you'll be looking to see if you can find things like a witch, a dog and a bear in the books near you.

The activity sheet can be found on their website here.

Creating your own story

The essence of World Book Day is feeding children's creativity and to help them enjoy reading.

Helping them to create their own short story can be helpful to that.