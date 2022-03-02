M&S has given its customers an extra jolt of caffeine with its exclusive scheme.

The supermarket launched a coffee rewards scheme exclusively for Sparks customers in Scotland and Wales but has not been extended to the rest to the UK.

The digital rewards scheme is available on the M&S app and awards thirsty shoppers when they buy hot drinks at the M&S Café by getting every seventh drink completely free.

Whether you go into a frenzy for a flat white or you are crazy about cappuccinos, all barista-made hot drinks are included in the offer.

A barista pouring coffee. Credit: Canva

Sparks customers can also rest easy knowing that their coffee is fairtrade and their milk is RSPCA assured.

You can collect stamps for more than just coffee too, earn a free hot drink with every delicious sip including its fully loaded hot chocolate or a limited-edition Oat and Honey Latte.

You can even upgrade your coffee blend to Single Origin Colombian for just 20p and the soya and oat dairy alternatives are free.

Save yourself a few extra pennies, since all barista-made drinks start at £2 each and you can see even further discounts if you bring your own reusable cup.

“Sparks is our way of saying thank you to our customers for shopping with M&S across every part of our offer, and now for the first time that includes the millions of customers who visit our 339 cafes every year, Danielle Papagapiou, Head of Loyalty at M&S said.

Ms Papagapiou added: "Hosted in the Sparks hub on the M&S app alongside every other reward and offer you receive for shopping with M&S, collecting the stamps is quick, simple and digital first so that it can easily become part of our customers’ routines.”

How to access the M&S coffee reward scheme (and get your free hot drink)

M&S hot drink menu included in reward scheme. Credit: M&S

If you're in need of a caffeine fix then look no further because M&S's digital reward scheme couldn't be easier to use.

Download the M&S app and log in to Sparks.

You can then scan the QR code when you go to an M&S Café to add 'Sparks Coffee Rewards' to your Sparks hub

Collect stamps every time you buy a barista made drink at the M&S Café

Once you've collected six stamps, you can pick up your free hot drink reward in the Sparks hub.

You can download the Sparks M&S app here.