Sean Bean and Nicola Walker are starring in a new BBC drama, which will be released later this year.
Marriage, looks at the relationship between Ian, (Bean) and Emma (Walker) and shows the ups and downs of a 30-year marriage.
The BBC's description reads: "We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages, as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.
"Sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing."
Bean, 62, from Sheffield, is best known for shows such as Time, Broken and Game of Thrones.
Walker, 51, from Stepney has featured in Last Tango In Halifax, The Split and Unforgotten.
The four-part drama is written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski.
The BBC has not said when the series will air, but filming has been completed and the series will air on BBC One and iPlayer in 2022.
