If there's one thing Brits love, it's free stuff, and what better time is there to get free products than on your birthday.
With thousands of brands all offering great deals and free items, from Greggs, Krispy Kreme, All Bar One and ShopDisney.
From all the deals available you could go shopping without spending a penny- sounds like the perfect birthday!
We've rounded up the best, breaking them up into each category but if you want the most up-to-date birthday freebies you can head to The Money Saving Expert website.
Free Food Birthday deals:
- Free Krispy Kreme doughnut- just download the Krispy Kreme rewards app and register for the loyalty scheme and bag a donut of your choice.
- At Greggs you can get a free sweet treat of your choice- just download the Greggs app.
- Costa offers a free cake slice on your birthday just sign up to the Costa Coffee app.
- Free Lidl cookie when you sign up to the Lidl plus app and there's no minimum spend.
- You can get £5 off at Hotel Chocolate when you download the app and register.
- Muffin Break offers a free muffin just pick up a rewards card in-store or online.
- At Frankie & Benny's you can get a free birthday main meal when you buy at least one other main.
- Las Iguanas also offers a free main meal when you buy another main meal and sign up to the mailing list.
Free Birthday Drinks deals:
- All Bar One offers a sharing cocktail for free when you buy two main meals, just sign up to the newsletter via the app.
- You can get free birthday drinks at TGIF when you buy a main and download the rewards app.
- Boost offers a free drink when you pick up a card and register with the VIBE loyalty scheme.
Free Birthday Beauty deals:
- The Body Shop gives you £5 to spend in-store or online when you sign up for their loyalty scheme.
- At Superdrug, you can get triple points when you have a Health and Beautycard.
- Smashbox gives you 15% with a unique code when you sign up to their newsletter.
Birthday clothing deals:
- H&M offers 25% off one item when you download the H&M app.
- You can bag 25% off Nike Store too when you sign up to the newsletter or download the Nike app.
- New Look offers 20% off online when you sign up to the newsletter.
Other Birthday freebies:
- If you're a fan of crafts you can get £5 to spend at Hobbycraft when you sign up for their loyalty scheme.
- Paperchase also offers £5 to spend in-store or online when you sign up for the newsletter.
- At ShopDisney you can get 15% off for a month when you sign up to the newsletter.
