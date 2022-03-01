Costa Coffee has revealed it has joined forces with M&S Food to welcome a new Spring menu to its stores.

The collaboration sees a range of food options, including breakfast, lunch, snacks and treats coming to the menu.

You’ll be able to get your hands on the new range from Thursday March 3, 2022.

Available in more than 2,500 Costa Coffee stores and for Click & Collect, the menu launch is not one to miss with its 33 M&S Food classics all making their way to Costa shelves near you.

Chocolate & Orange Mini Egg Cake and Chocolate Cornflake Nest (Costa Coffee)

Items on the menu are suitable for all dietary requirements and includes food items from M&S Food ranges - Plant Kitchen, Taste Buds, Eat Well and Made Without brands.

Costa is also adding its own new food items to the menu, including the Vegan Burrito Meal Box, British Bacon Mac & Cheese Bloomer Toastie and Classic Hot Cross Bun plus more.

Costa Coffee and M&S Food Spring Menu 2022

Here’s a list of the items included on the new Spring menu.

Breakfast and snacks

M&S Bircher Muesli (Vegetarian)

M&S Halloumi Hot Breakfast Box (Vegetarian)

M&S Porridge with Berry Compote (Vegetarian)

M&S Original Porridge (Vegetarian)

M&S Plant Kitchen Golden Syrup Flavour Porridge (Vegan)

M&S Super Fruity Low Fat Yogurt (Vegetarian)

M&S Watermelon Fingers (Vegan)

M&S Pineapple, Melon & Grape (Vegan)

M&S Crunchy Green Apple with Peanut Butter (Vegan)

Hot and cold lunch

M&S BLT Sandwich

M&S Free Range Egg & Watercress Sandwich (Vegetarian)

M&S New York Deli Pastrami Sandwich

M&S Smoked Ham & Mustard Mayonnaise Sandwich

M&S Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese Ploughman’s Sandwich (Vegetarian)

M&S Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich

M&S Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwich

M&S Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich

M&S Made Without Wheat Chicken & Bacon Sandwich (Gluten Free)

M&S Classic Sandwich Selection

M&S Plant Kitchen Hoisin No Duck Wrap (Vegan)

M&S Tomato & Basil Soup (Vegan)

M&S Chicken, Tomato & Basil Pasta Salad

M&S Feta Cheese & Slow Roasted Tomato Pasta Salad (Vegetarian)

M&S Plant Kitchen Nutty Super Wholefood Salad (Vegan)

M&S Rich Beef Ragu

M&S Our Best Ever Sausage Roll

M&S King Prawns with a Creamy Cocktail Sauce

British Bacon Mac & Cheese Bloomer Toastie with Flat White (Costa Coffee)

Sweet treats

M&S Plain Jane Yumnut™ (Vegetarian)

M&S Billionaire’s Yumnut™ (Vegetarian)

M&S Percy Pigs™ (Vegetarian)

Kids

M&S Taste Buds Cheesy Pizza (Vegetarian)

M&S Taste Buds Cheese Sandwich (Vegetarian)

M&S Taste Buds Ham Sandwich

Costa also has new items of its own coming to the menu, these are:

Vegan Burrito Meal Box

British Bacon Mac & Cheese Bloomer Toastie (available until May 5)

Classic Hot Cross Bun

Hot Cross Spiced Loaf Cake

Hot Cross Treacle Tart

Chocolate Hot Cross Bun

Chocolate & Orange Mini Egg Cake

Chocolate Cornflake Nest

Double Chocolate Torte

Hopping Bunny Gingerbread (Vegan)

Vegan Burrito Meal Box with Oat Flat White (Costa Coffee)

Adrian Cook, UK & Ireland Chief Operating Officer of Costa Coffee, said: “The launch of the Costa Coffee Now Serving M&S Food menu is an exciting first step in our collaboration with M&S Food. As we look to continue crafting new coffee-experiences, we are building a new food offering that will provide an even greater range of quality and great value food for all customers – making Costa Coffee the first choice for customers on-the-go.

“The collaboration launches with iconic M&S Food and we’ve exciting plans ahead, using our joint expertise to develop better food and drink experiences for customers to enjoy throughout the day, alongside their favourite Costa coffee.”

We can’t wait to welcome M&S Food to our stores from Thursday 🥪 ☕️ ❤️ https://t.co/63WNTQZUHy — Costa Coffee (@CostaCoffee) February 28, 2022

Stuart Machin, Chief Operating Officer and M&S Food Managing Director, said: “M&S Food is famous for great quality food on-the-go at fantastic value and from Thursday, even more customers will be able to enjoy our wide range of delicious sandwiches, salads and snacks in over 2,500 locations across the UK - not just on the high street but in neighbourhood locations and retail parks.

“Bringing together delicious, great quality M&S Food and the nation’s largest chain of coffee shops is great for customers as it extends our reach and supports our strategy of making M&S more relevant, more often for families.”

For more information about the Costa Coffee menu, you can visit the website here.