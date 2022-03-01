National Offer Day is March 1, where primary school children in England will be able to find out if they got into the secondary school of their choice.

However, not everyone is going to have gotten the decision they wanted, so the appeals process for many will begin.

Education experts reckon thousands of children across the country will miss out on their first-choice school.

Here's how you can appeal the decision, wherever you are in England.

The appeals process usually takes place on your local council's website (PA)

How to appeal a secondary school admission decision

Parents are entitled to appeal against your local council’s decision to refuse their child a place.

Details of how to appeal should also be included with the letter received with the news, and sometimes an appeal form is automatically included.

Appeals can be completed online on your local council's website. But some schools run their own appeals process.

On the Government website, it states: "The admission authority for the school must allow you at least 20 school days to appeal from when they send the decision letter.

"The admission authority will set a deadline for submitting information and evidence to support your appeal. If you submit anything after the deadline, it might not be considered and may result in delays to your hearing."

Parents will get at least 10 school days’ notice of the hearing and appeals must be heard within 40 school days of the deadline for making an appeal.