Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his upcoming tour dates in Moscow and Kyiv amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The singer, 30, was due to play in Kyiv on July 4 and Moscow on July 6.
In a statement posted on social media, Tomlinson said: “Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice.
“The safety of my fans is my main priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”
February 28, 2022
The world tour was originally due to take place in 2021 but rescheduled to 2022 due to Covid restrictions.
It is unclear when the concerts in Moscow and Kyiv will take place.
American rock band Green Day are also among the acts to have cancelled scheduled performances in Russia in response to its forces entering neighbouring Ukraine.
On February 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's nuclear forces were put on high alert due to the conflict.
Other industries have announced boycotts against Russia including UEFA and FIFA amid the war.
The British Olympic Association, together with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Germany, are also demanding the immediate exclusion of Russia and Belarus from the international sports family until further notice.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.