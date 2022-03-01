People are being urged to contact their GP if they have any of 10 symptoms that could be a sign of cancer.

Patients are being warned no to let fear of cancer stop them from seeking treatment.

In a new media campaign, NHS leaders and cancer charities are urging people not to delay vital checks, saying the disease is much more treatable in the early stages.

Some nine out of 10 people who have symptoms checked do not end up having cancer, but experts say it is far better to know the truth so treatment can start if needed.

10 concerning symptoms that could be a sign of cancer

The NHS is encouraging people to contact their GP if they have any of the following symptoms.

Stomach discomfort or diarrhoea for three weeks or more

Blood in urine

Enexplained bleeding

Unexplained pain that lasts three weeks or more

Lumps

A cough that lasts three weeks or more that is not Covid

Unexplained weight loss

Feeling tired and unwell and not sure why

Heartburn or indigestion

Unusual, pale or greasy stools

NHS advice to those with a fear of cancer diagnosis

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “We know that the prospect of a cancer diagnosis can be daunting for people and that is exactly why we are launching this potentially lifesaving campaign – we want to allay people’s fear about cancer and encourage them to get checked without delay.

“We know that many people don’t want to burden or bother anyone with their health concerns but we would always prefer to see you sooner with a cancer that is easier to treat, than later with one that isn’t.

“NHS staff have pulled out all the stops to ensure cancer was prioritised throughout the pandemic with over half a million people starting treatment over the last two years and record numbers of people now being referred for checks and tests.

“So, the NHS is here for you. Don’t let cancer play on your mind – get checked without delay.”

NHS cancer director Dame Cally Palmer added: “The fear of cancer is completely understandable but please don’t let worries and concerns about treatment or potentially bad news prevent you from coming forward.”

The NHS Long Term Plan commits to increasing the number of cancers detected at an early stage from half to three quarters by 2028.

A new poll of 2,000 people for the campaign found 56% felt that a cancer diagnosis was their biggest health fear, above other illnesses including heart disease and Covid-19.