Train passengers across England and Wales are being hit with the largest fare rise in just under a decade from Tuesday (March 1).

The UK Government has been accused of "stoking the fire of the cost of living crisis" by the campaign group Railfuture following the ticket price increase of 3.8%.

The cap on fare rises in Wales and England match the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation for July 2021.

The increase is the biggest since January 2013 according to figures from industry boy the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

Tickets will rise by 3.8%. (PA)

The 3.8% rise would see annual season tickets cost up to an extra £194, such as:

Brighton to London (any route): Up £194 to £5,302

Liverpool to Manchester (any route): Up £105 to £2,865

Neath to Cardiff: Up £70 to £1,922

The UK, Scottish and Welsh governments regulate rises in around half of the fares including season tickets on most commuter routes.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, operators controlled increases in fares.

However, now the Government controls all ticket prices after they spent more than £15 billion to keep the service running during the pandemic.

Many are not pleased with the increase, with Bruce Williamson from Railfutrue saying: "

Ordinary working people are feeling the squeeze like never before, yet the Government is stoking the fire of the cost of living crisis with these eye-watering fare increases. How does this help get the country back to work?"

Also claiming that passengers will be "bankrupted next year" if the way fairs are prices remains unchanged.

But Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris described the 3.8% rise as a "fair balance" which allows the Government to "continue to invest record amounts into more modern, reliable railway, ease the burden on taxpayers and protect passengers from the highest RPI in years."

Demand for rail travel is around a third below pre-coronavirus levels.