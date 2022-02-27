Tense ITV drama Trigger Point has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for the last six weeks but sofa sleuths are claiming they had it all worked out.

Featuring Bafta-nominated actress Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, a bomb disposal operative working for the Metropolitan Police, the show has received rave reviews.

The series was produced by Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and is described by ITV as focusing on the “explosive officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger”.

But many fans are claiming they had the ending sussed in the first couple of weeks.

Fans of the show, many of whom have enjoyed the Twitter conversion almost as much as the show itself, have taken to the social media platform tonight to revel in their super-sleuthing skills.

Tom Andrews claimed he had it all worked out from the second episode.

Hands up if you said "It's him!" when Karl showed up in the second episode ? 🤚 #TriggerPoint #Obvious — Tom Andrews (@TrackrunnerTom) February 27, 2022

While Carolanne had the evidence to back up her claim, retweeting the moment she called it.

And SJM got frustrated trying to locate her correct prediction, as far back as episode one.

Me: searching through my tweets from episode one where I said it was Karl.#TriggerPoint pic.twitter.com/g4lsRQnYfl — SJM (@sarahsjmmoore) February 27, 2022

Perhaps a career in bomb disposal is on the cards for these quick-thinking detectives who, despite it all, did continue to watch until the end to make sure their guesses were correct.

ITV has revealed Trigger Point will be returning for a second series in 2023 so everyone has until then to brush up on their investigative skills. Click here to find out what to expect from series two.