Tesco has revealed that a food brand, KP Snacks, has issued a recall for one of its items because packets have been filled with the wrong item and now contain milk that isn’t listed on the packaging.
The product in question is the “Veg Vibes Popchips sea salt and balsamic vinegar flavoured sharing bags 85g.”
The recall notice says that some packets have been filled with the company’s sour cream and onion chips instead of the salt and balsamic vinegar ones.
The sour cream and onion chips contain milk however the salt and balsamic vinegar ones don’t, meaning the packaging won’t state that they contain milk.
Which product batches are affected?
Product batches that are affected are those with a use by date of 09/07/2022, a batch code of YP1D 1344 and a time code of between 00.43 to 02.30.
Customers have been asked not to eat the product if they’ve bought an item from the affected batch.
They have been told to return the recalled product to a Tesco store so they can receive a full refund and a receipt is not needed to do this.
To find a Tesco store, you can use the online store locator here.
If you’d like more information about this recall, you can get in touch with Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.
