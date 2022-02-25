Russia will no longer appear in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has confirmed.

The producers behind the annual event have said that no Russian act will participate in the May show in Turin.

In a statement on Twitter, the broadcaster said:"The Executive Board of the EBU made the decision following a recommendation earlier today by the Eurovision Song Contest's governing body, the Reference Group, based on the rules of the event and the values of the EBU. The Reference Group recommendation was also supported by the EBU’s Television Committee.

The organisers added:"The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute. Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership.

"The EBU is an apolitical member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service. We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage."

Earlier in the week, the EBY said that Russia would continue to participate in the competition since the show is a "non-political cultural event which unites nations and celebrates diversity through music," Sky News reported.

However, the organisers added that they would "continue to monitor the situation closely."

The statement led to the Ukrainian state broadcaster, UA:PBC, urging the show's producers European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to suspend Russia's membership and ban it from this year's contest.

Additionally several countries threatened to withdraw their entries of Russia was allowed to participate this year.

Acts from Finland, Norway and Estonia were among the artists calling on the EBU to exclude Russia from this year's contest.

Kalush Orchestra will represent Ukraine in this year's competition in Turin, Italy while Russia's act had yet not been announced.