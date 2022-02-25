The Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled by Formula One after the country invaded Ukraine earlier this week.

As reported by The Guardian "the sport did not issue any condemnation of Russia but cited the “impossibility” of holding the race under the current circumstances."

The Grand Prix was set to take place in September but is expected to be provisionally replaced on the calendar by Turkey, with the Istanbul Park Circuit already on standby as a replacement for potential Covid-related cancellations.

On Thursday evening Formula One’s CEO Stefano Domenicali held a meeting with the team principals and the FIA to discuss the Russian GP, with clear, widespread opinion that the sport could not go to Russia while it engaged in an invasion of Ukraine.

Part of the track at Sochi in Russia (PA)

A statement from F1 read: “The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together.

"We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.

"On Thursday evening Formula One, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

This news follows UEFA moving away the venue for the Champions League away from the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg, which will now take place at the Stade de France in Paris.