UEFA will no longer stage this season's Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia attacked Ukraine and will move it on Friday (February 25).
Sky News reported that it was set to be hosted in the Russian city on May 28 but the attacks on Ukraine have sparked calls for the Gazprom Arena to lose its right to host the showpiece event.
A UEFA statement following the invasion read: “Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA President has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions."
At this meeting, it will be announced that the final will be moved.
Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine, the UEFA president has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for 10:00 CET on Friday 25 February, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions.— UEFA (@UEFA) February 24, 2022
In related news, all of Thursday's European games are expected to go ahead, including Zenit St Petersburg's Europa League clash with Real Betis in Spain.
Where could the Champions League final move to?
The Mirror reported earlier this week that Wembley Stadium could be used as an alternative instead if a decision had to be made, although it is hosting Sky Bet Championship play-off final on the same day.
Last year the final of the Champions League was switched from Istanbul to Porto just three weeks before kick off, after the Turkish city was placed on the Covid red list, meaning supporters were unable to travel.
