US President Joe Biden has promised “severe sanctions” against Russia, following their announcement of a military operation in Ukraine.

In a televised address early on Thursday morning, Mr Putin said Russia will conduct a military operation in Ukraine.

He added that Russia does not have a goal to occupy Ukraine, but said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime”.

US response to Vladimir Putin announcement

Biden said his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy had “reached out” to him following the attack by Russian forces and asked for world leaders to “speak out clearly” against Vladimir Putin’s actions.

President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022

“He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine.”

He added: “Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia.

“We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

UK response to Putin’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on Ukraine and that the UK and its allies would respond “decisively”.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Johnson said he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss “next steps”.

What did Vladimir Putin say in his Ukraine announcement?





Mr Putin also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen”.

He accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining Nato and offer Moscow security guarantees.

He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarisation” of Ukraine, adding that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

The announcement came just after airspace over all of Ukraine was shut down to civilian air traffic, and at the same time as an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council was taking place.