NHS patients in England will be able to see the health service's waiting times on a new platform.

Patients will be able to access tailored information on how long they could expect to wait to counter the record NHS backlog of care.

The new tool, developed by the health service, aims to give people approximate waiting times as well as self-care tips that they can use before they get their treatment.

Around six million people are currently on the NHS waiting list in England alone.

Medical professional wearing a stethoscope in a hospital, Credit: PA

What is NHS My Planned Care?





My Planned Care is a new platform that essentially gives patients information about their treatment at the touch of a button.

5.5 million people will be able to find the average waiting time at their local hospital for the specialist area they need treatment in when it is first rolled out.

NHS England has said the tool will be expanded in the coming months.

This expansion will include personalised information and support for patients on the waiting list.

The platform aims to keep patients well while they wait and provide advice on how best to manage their symptoms.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid wearing a mask, speaking to medical professionals. Credit: PA

“Treating more than 600,000 Covid patients in hospital over the last two years has inevitably had an impact on routine care and staff are doing everything they can to reduce the backlogs that have inevitably built up, "Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said.

Professor Powis added: “We know that it can be frustrating for patients who are waiting and so this online site will help to give patients and their families crucial information about how long they might have to wait, helping them feel more informed about their treatment plan.

“And, as we have always said throughout the pandemic, it is vitally important that anybody who has health concerns continues to come forward, so that the NHS can help you get the care you need.”

Speaking about the new tool, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “This first-of-its-kind platform will give millions of patients more certainty over their own care no matter who they are or where they live.”