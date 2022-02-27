If you love the ‘retro’ look, then don’t go anywhere because you’ll love some of these pieces from ManoMano.

On February 27, we celebrate National Retro Day. If you haven’t heard of it, don’t worry, treating yourself to some of these lovely pieces is celebration enough. These memories will be brought to life through National Retro Day.

From rattan furniture to scalloped walls, celebrate National Retro Day through some vintage style with a trip back in time to enjoy all the quirky, classic and creative interior trends seen over the years.

Get the 50s look

Sideboard Retro Vintage Style Cabinet

This gorgeous sideboard is the perfect accessory to any room. Normally £239, you can now pick this up on sale for £189.99.

Retro TV Stand, TV Console

This TV stand is a beautiful brown wood and has plenty of shelving and two push doors. It is also on sale for £74.99.

Get the 70s look

(ManoMano)

2PCS Velvet Accent Chair

Add a pop of colour to your room with these beautiful, velvet yellow chairs. These can be purchased on sale for £135.99.

Rattan Hanging Chair

Hanging chairs are the latest furniture trend for your house or garden. This gorgeous interior hanging chair is currently on sale and can be purchased for £335.99.

Get the 90s look

Brown Distressed Leather Chesterfield Chair Armchair

This leather armchair is a perfect addition to your living room. Treat yourself to this 90s look on the sale for £449.99.

(ManoMano)

Dressing Table Set Wooden Vanity Desk Mirror Makeup Cosmetic Organizer

This classic dressing table has a modern twist you’ll love, an LED light! Perfect to suit your styled bedroom but also practical for getting ready in those less than perfect lights. You can buy this on sale for £125.99.

Check out all the retro pieces on the website here.