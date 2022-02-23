PizzaExpress is celebrating the opening of its PizzaExpress club, with Gold, Silver and Bronze ‘status’ customers available to score incredible awards.

By signing up to be a member of the club on the new app you will get free Dough Balls; Gold members will get them for an entire year.

The club is ‘Expressly for Everyone’ and members can earn rewards when they check in to pizzerias or scan the QR codes on boxes when they collect food, get it delivered or buy at the supermarket.

Once the app has been downloaded, members can unlock Bronze status when they earn one pizza stamp, Silver comes at five stamps and Gold status is achieved when you reach 12 stamps.

(PizzaExpress)

Example rewards include free side dishes in pizzerias, free pizza on your birthday, free meals for your kids and let’s not forget, free Dough Balls for a whole year.

To celebrate the launch of the Club, ten special edition, diamond en-crust-ed ‘pizza bling rings’ have been created that will wed owners to PizzaExpress for life – meaning bling ring holders can show their rings for free pizza, sides and importantly free Dough Balls for life.

There are just ten up for grabs initially, which will be rewarded at random to ten people who achieve Gold Status over the next three months.

More will be released throughout the year and awarded to people who make significant contributions in the world of music – a nod to the musical heritage of PizzaExpress, which has provided a platform for aspiring talent at its music venues since 1969, with acts who have performed at its venues including Amy Winehouse, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith.

Arslan Sharif, Digital and Loyalty Director at PizzaExpress, comments: “Our new PizzaExpress Club is a members club like no other and has been set up to reward our fans for the love and loyalty they show us. Unlike other loyalty cards and apps, the rewards last a year and don’t go back to the start every time they’re used. So get to Gold and the world of PizzaExpress will include free pizza, Dough Balls, drinks and birthday treats.”

Download the PizzaExpress Club app on the App Store or Google Play.