VoucherCodes.co.uk is wanting to give back this weekend so are giving away 500 free portions of Pizza Express Dough Balls on Friday.
The treats will be available to claim from 3pm on Friday, February 25.
However, anyone looking to get their hands on the Dough Balls will have to hurry as they’ll go quick!
If you work for the NHS, here’s how you can claim your free Dough Balls.
Today is #RandomActOfKindnessDay! We all know the kindest thing you can do is share your Dough Balls 🤗— @pizzaexpress (@PizzaExpress) February 17, 2022
Reply below with a random act of kindness you've given or received this year so far, using #InKindnessWeCrust - and we'll choose our faves to 🍕 WIN 🍕 a £50 gift card. pic.twitter.com/uRhkVqq9la
How to get free PizzaExpress Dough Balls
You’ll need to create a VoucherCodes account. Once you have done this, verify as an NHS staff member, or sign in to your existing VoucherCodes NHS account.
Then go to the campaign website here at 3pm to claim your free portion of PizzaExpress Dough Balls.
If successful, the voucher will be added to your VoucherCodes gift card wallet ready to be redeemed immediately at your nearest PizzaExpress pizzeria, or saved for later.
Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk, commented: "Nothing says it's the weekend like taking a trip out for dinner to enjoy a carby treat! So this Friday we’re treating 500 NHS workers to a portion of everyone’s favourite PizzaExpress dish, in time for a delicious weekend!
“To get that Friday feeling and give yourself the best chance of bagging yourself a free portion of PizzaExpress Dough Balls, verify as an NHS staff member before the offer goes live, so you’re ready to strike on the doughy goodness at 3pm on Friday!”
Claim your free PizzaExpress Dough Balls here, and good luck!
