Mark Lanegan, singer of the grunge band Screaming Trees and a member of rock bands Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins, has died at the age of 57.

He joined Screaming Trees in the 1980s and went on to produce eight studio albums until the group split in 2000.

After that, he first appeared on Queens of the Stone Age’s Rated R album in 2000 and lent his voice and songwriting talent to several songs.

He later formed The Gutter Twins with Afghan Whigs vocalist Greg Dulli.

A post on his Twitter account announced his passing, saying: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley.

"No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy."

Tributes paid to Mark Lanegan

Messages were sent out from the wider music world after the news of the singer's death broke.

Singer Iggy Pop was one of those to send his regards, with a message on his Twitter account reading: "Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan, Iggy Pop."

Velvet Underground singer John Cale also paid tribute, writing: "I can't process this. Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart - as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end. xx jc".

Musician Peter Hook also sent out a message of praise to Lanegan, writing: "Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X"

The singer-songwriter Badly Drawn Boy also posted on Twitter, writing: "Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I’m absolutely gutted.

"Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad."