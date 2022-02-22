Strictly Come Dancing has today announced that Oti Mabuse will be leaving the show after participating in 7 series.

In a statement realised on Twitter, BBC’s Strictly said she will leave behind a “dazzling” energy.

The statement said: “Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past 7 years.

“Her energy, creativity and talent have contributed to so many of the show’s most memorable moments and she will be hugely missed, not only by viewers but the entire team.

“She leaves a dazzling legacy behind her, as the only professional dancer to lift the Glitterball Trophy in two consecutive years.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Oti and what she has achieved.

“She will always be at the very heart of our Strictly family and we wish her every success in her already bright future.”

Sadly the brilliant @OtiMabuse is leaving the show after seven incredible series. Thank you Oti, you will always be a huge part of our #Strictly family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i1rEAnQm6h — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) February 22, 2022

Mabuse posted on Instagram confirming her departure saying its “never easy to say goodbye.”

“Never easy to say goodbye ♥️ I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time,” she wrote.

“Lifting the glitter ball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers! You are my family and I adore you all forever. Thank you @sarahjamesface @jack.will.g and @jasongilkison for truly believing in me 💛

“I’m honestly so grateful to The BBC and will always remember that Strictly and BBC brought me to the UK - which I now call home and I have learnt and grown so much. - Thank You from the bottom of my heart.

“I can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series. 💛

“Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family especially, friends, strictly fans and judges who have been my support throughout my strictly journey, thank you for being incredible! You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made everyday unforgettable! I love you.

“I will always Keeeep Dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience!

“Lots of Love Oti xxx @bbcstrictly @bbc”