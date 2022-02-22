Flooding has affected many parts of the UK in the past few days as heavy rain as part of Storm Franklin has come down.

It is the third named storm to hit the UK in a week, following Dudley and Eunice.

Those storms have left 1.4 million households without electricity, some for up to 72 hours, with the latest figures showing just under 30,000 still without power as of Monday (February 21) afternoon and residents in some areas told to evacuate.

Furthermore, there is more heavy rain to come, which could worsen the risk of flooding and “slow down” recovery efforts this week, according to the Met Office.

Severe flooding has already impacted many parts of the UK, and here is a round-up of some pictures and videos of the worst-affected areas.

Storm Franklin flooding in pictures

Yorkshire has taken a fair amount of battering this week, and that was apparent in the Hull area.

Twitter user Geoff Thornes took a picture of flooding over pathways in East Park to show the extent of how high the level of water had reached.

3.10 miles in East Park tail end Storm Franklin flooding on pathways and branches down. Started Jeff Galloway method walk and run. Wearing knee brace and taking it real easy! @UKRunChat @RunYorkshire #runchat #Marathon #running #training @runforall pic.twitter.com/uGVXok1S2d — Geoff Thornes (@GeoffThornes) February 21, 2022

Other Yorkshire areas that were hit included Leeds and Sheffield, with this video clip from Sheffield showing the impact.

Leeds was also impacted on the River Eyre, with a video clip showing, with a small bridge being washed down the river.

Derbyshire was another county that had been severely affected, which was apparent in the town of Matlock where the River Derwent had burst its banks.

Storm Franklin brings strong winds and flooding to the East Midlands as public transport disrupted



Streets in the town of Matlock, Derbyshire, have been flooded after the River Derwent burst its banks.



Read more: https://t.co/fsLXvvczN7 pic.twitter.com/s0CaoJtYNm — ITV News Central (@ITVCentral) February 21, 2022

Derby Rugby Club also shared videos of their grounds being swamped with water.

Derby Rugby Club shared clips of their grounds after Storm Franklin had caused severe flooding.



Unfortunately, this is not the first time the club has been hit with flooding.



Read more: https://t.co/JJivf2qwhZ pic.twitter.com/2C9gTaTQw6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 22, 2022

They weren't the only sports club to be affected, with the grounds of a club in south Manchester looking a similar way to Derby Rugby Club.

Rain definitely stopped play at this South Manchester sports ground as Storm Franklin's 70mph winds blew in. Don't miss @bbcnwt as we reveal how 100's of homes were saved from flooding. We're live in Didsbury at 6.30 pm: pic.twitter.com/0nh6N4Liwb — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) February 21, 2022

This is just a snapshot of some of the flooding that has mainly affected northern parts of the UK.