The Food Standards Agency has issued a recall of certain dog food items over concerns it contains salmonella.

Risk could be passed either through direct handling of the pet food, or indirectly, for example from pet feeding bowls, utensils or contact with the faeces of animals.

In humans symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. Infected animals may not display signs of illness, but symptoms can include diarrhoea.

Dogs Choice UK is recalling the following products:

Frozen Chicken and Beef

Pack size: 500 g

Batch code: 080222+2

Best-before date: August 8 2022

Frozen Chicken and Beef Ready Meal

Pack size: 500 g

Batch code: 080222+2

Best-before date: August 8 2022

Frozen Chicken Liver

Pack size: 500 g

Batch code: 080222+2

Best-before date: August 8 2022

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness in humans and animals, so the product could therefore carry a potential risk.

The FSA has said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not use them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. When handling and serving raw pet food it is always advised to clean utensils and feeding bowls thoroughly after use.

“Consumers should wash hands thoroughly after handling raw pet food, bowls, utensils or after contact with the faeces of animals.

“Raw pet food should be stored separately from any food (especially ready to eat foods). Care should be taken when defrosting to avoid cross contamination of foods and surfaces.”

No other Dogs Choice UK products are known to be affected.