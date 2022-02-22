UK adults have admitted to ignoring signs of early hearing loss, according to research conducted by tech provider Nuance Hearing.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults, found that over two fifths (40%) of the general population admitted to suffering from the 'cocktail party problem' - where they struggle to hear in busy environments - which audiologists are warning is one of the early signs of hearing loss.

The research also found that around three in ten 45-54-year-olds admitted to having some kind of hearing loss, rising to 49% in the 55-64 category.

Despite these high numbers, people are waiting on average 10 years to seek help for hearing loss, despite the fact that 41% would get their eyes checked but wouldn't consider doing the same for their hearing.

High numbers of people are struggling to hear in busy environments (Canva)

Nuance's director of clinical research and chief audiologist, Tami Harel said: "Unaddressed hearing loss costs the UK £25.5 billion each year; not to mention the detrimental effect it has on people's lives and wellbeing.

"With this in mind, it's important to encourage people to start looking after and thinking about their ear health in the way that they already do for their eye health."

What are signs of early hearing loss?





As mentioned previously, struggling to hear in busy environments is one early sign of hearing loss.

Additionally, according to the NHS website signs could also include difficulty hearing on the phone, finding it hard to keep up with a conversation and feeling tired or stressed from having to concentrate while listening.