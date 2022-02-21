The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has wrongly rejected thousands of disability benefit claimants, The Independent reports.

Almost 80,000 Personal Independence Payment (PIP) decisions were overturned after a review last year.

The cost of the reviews has risen by 26 percent in the last two years even though the number of reviews carried out has decreased by 23 percent.

PIP decisions are based on assessments carried out by Capita and Atos, which are private firms.

Personal Independence Payments are given to those with physical or mental health conditions and struggle with everyday tasks (PA)

Anyone who wants to appeal a PIP decision must appeal through the DWP's internal process, also called 'mandatory reconsideration'.

The cost to taxpayers of 'mandatory reconsideration' stood at £24.8 million last year, compared to £19.7 million in 2018/19 and £13.7 million in 2016/7.

One in 13 of all PIP decisions were overturned after mandatory reconsideration, according to data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

What is a Personal Independence Payment?

A PIP can help with extra living costs for anyone who has a long-term physical or mental condition or disability.

If this condition causes difficulty doing certain everyday tasks then you may be eligible for PIP.

There are 2 parts to PIP:

a daily living part - if you need help with everyday tasks

a mobility part - if you need help with getting around

How much can you claim?

The amount depends on the level of difficulty doing everyday tasks and getting around.

The lower weekly rate for 'daily living is £60 and the highest is £89.60.

The mobility payment can range from £23.70 to £62.55.

Payment is usually made every four weeks.

Find out more via the DWP website here.