The Moor Murders shocked the nation in the 1960s when serial killers Ian Brady and Myra Hyndley murdered four children.

Between the years 1963 and 1964, the couple killed and buried their bodies on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester.

John Kilbride, 12, Keith Bennett, 12, Pauline Reade, 16, Lesley Ann Downey, 10 were all assaulted by the couple before their deaths.

The pair were known to spend days at the moor, picking and taking photos of each other which later became a key part of the investigation.

Brady and Hindley lead to their discovery when they killed Edward Evans, a 17-year-old they had met in Manchester city center and lured back to their home at Hattersley, a council estate on the outskirts of Oldham.

Brady murdered the young boy with an axe in the front room of the pair's home whilst David Smith, Myra's brother-in-law was in the room.

Smith soon returned home and contacted the police, telling officers of the couple's murders and the buying of bodies.

The bodies of Lesley Ann Downey and John Kilbride were soon recovered and on April 27 1966 Brady and Hindley went on trial at Chester Assizes.

They pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial saw recordings of Lesley Ann Downey's last moments revealed whilst the pair tortured her.

Who were Ian Brady and Myra Hindley?





Both Brady and Hindley were convicted of murdering Lesley Ann Downey and Edward Evans, while Brady was also convicted of the murder of John Kilbride and both received life sentences.

Although they were suspected of killing Keith Bennett and Pauline Reade, their bodies had not been found at the time of the trial.

But in the 1990s a fresh light was given to the investigation which saw the pair admit to their killings and officers return to the moors.

After months of digging, officers recovered the mummified remains of Pauline Reade.

But Keith Bennett's body has never been found and police have said they have no plans to carry out more searches on Saddleworth Moor.

The notorious killers both died in prison Brady in 2017 and Hindley in 2002.

The Moors Murders: The Witness airs at 9pm on Channel 4 and All 4 on Monday, February 21.