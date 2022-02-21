Channel 4's latest documentary follows the story of Britain's most infamous serial killers, Ian Brady, and Myra Hindley.
The show, Moors Murders, will look into the notorious story that shocked the nation and will uncover never-before-seen prison letters.
The first episode will look at personal accounts from those that knew the couple and an eyewitness account of the last murder from Hindley's brother-in-law David Smith.
Plus 1960s pop singer Janie Jones who befriended Hindley in prison and had a 40-year-long correspondence with the infamous pair will share her story.
The documentary will also show key evidence that helped the police find the pair and explain the photos of the couple to help them find the victims.
How to watch Moors Murders:
Moors Murders is airing on Channel 4 and All 4 at 9pm on Monday, February 21.
The show will have three episodes altogether, airing weekly with the second episode an hour later at 10pm.
