The RSPCA is offering advice to animal-owners in the event of flooding and strong winds as the UK braces itself for the third storm in a week.

Yesterday the Met Office issued yet another weather warning as Storm Franklin sweeps across the country, just days after the destruction of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.

A number of flood warnings and flood alerts are in force across the UK so pet owners have been advised to make a plan.

RSPCA spokesperson, Amy Ockelford, said: “We’re urging pet owners to keep an eye on the forecast where they live and to plan ahead to ensure the safety of their animals.

“Be sure you have a plan so you know how to get your family, and your animals, out of danger should flooding affect you.

“Floodwater can rise rapidly so we would urge people to act early and never to put themselves at risk to help an animal but to call our emergency rescuers on 0300 1234 999 for help.”

🔴🌪 Due to the Met Office issuing a red weather warning our teams will be responding to emergencies only today. We're doing our best during these stormy weather conditions but please bear with us and read the following before calling: https://t.co/hoofZgzIRb pic.twitter.com/5qWUsHGBsv — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) February 18, 2022

Tips to keep pets safe during stormy weather

The RSPCA have offered the following advice to make sure your pets stay healthy and happy during the stormy weather.

Ensure you have a supply of food and medication for your pets

Ensure cats have access to the house or a warm, inside area where they can stay dry and escape the weather - if the weather becomes extreme, you could keep cats inside

Plan dog walks around the worst of the weather, and avoid any dangerous locations

If your dog is elderly, sick or feels the cold, get them a special coat to keep them warm

Wear reflective clothing if it’s getting dark or visibility is poor

Provide pets with a quiet, safe space to retreat to if they find the wind or storms frightening

Provide outdoor pets, like rabbits, with lots of extra bedding and ensure poultry, like chickens and ducks, have safe, dry shelter

Move outdoor pets inside or into a suitable outbuilding if the weather becomes extreme

Make a flood escape plan and ensure you have suitable carriers for small animals as well as collars, leads and carriers for cats and dogs should you need to evacuate

Rug horses and ponies and ensure they have adequate shelter or move them into stables if the weather is extreme

Make arrangements with a reliable, experienced friend to care for your horse or livestock in case you can’t reach them due to fallen trees or flooding

Consider leaving your contact details on field gates in case of emergency

Wild animals can also during storms and may struggle to find food and water during extreme weather, or may even get lost or blown off course. Leave out food and water for wildlife and seek help if you find an injured or stranded animal.

RSPCA part of Defra’s National Flood Response Team

The RSPCA is part of Defra’s National Flood Response Team and has about 100 officers trained and equipped to deal with flood-stricken animals, as well as a fleet of 35 inflatable boats.

The team can be placed on standby to respond to flooding emergencies, rescue animals and people, and support multi-agency flood evacuations.

The RSPCA recommends if your area floods, you should consider moving your animals to higher ground (if outside) or moving pets inside - preferably upstairs.

If you have to leave pets behind, ensure they have plenty of food and water, leave notices on outside doors making it clear that there are animals inside who need help and contact your local flood warden immediately.

Never put your own life in danger to attempt an animal rescue. If you are concerned about an animal in stormy weather or flooding, take a note of the location and time, and call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999 for advice.

If you would like to make a donation to the animal welfare charity and help them continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals, visit the RSPCA website or call 0300 123 8181.