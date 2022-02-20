A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “very, very highly likely and very, very imminent”, Europe Minister James Cleverly has said.

On Sunday morning speaking to Sky’s Trevor Phillips, he said Russia had maintained its forces on the Ukrainian border despite efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Cleverly said: “We’ve seen now more aggressive, more belligerent activity by Russia, we’re not seeing the things that we had hoped to see.

“So, unfortunately, at the moment, an attack, an invasion seems far more likely than unlikely, but we will continue to work to try and avert that.”

He added: “Everything that we see indicates that an invasion is very, very highly likely and very, very imminent, now we will continue working, every day that we can prevent this conflict is a good day at work.

“So, we will continue working to try and avert conflict to let Russia know, to let Vladimir Putin know, that there will be significant consequences from the international community, including from the UK through sanctions.”

As we come together in unity and resolve, we must also show wisdom and moderation, because it is precisely by that unity that we show today that we have the best chance even now, at this 11th hour, of averting disaster and ensuring that good sense can still prevail. pic.twitter.com/UoTth7Bzof — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 19, 2022

Boris Johnson also spoke on the issue today, saying that “all the signs are” that Russia has started with a plan to invade Ukraine.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, the Prime Minister said: “I’m afraid that is what the evidence points to, and there is no burnishing it, no hiding it.

“The fact is that all the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun.

“That’s what our American friends think and you’re seeing these provocations now in Donbas – these explosions and so on – that we’ve been warning about for a long time.”

He said President Putin wants to see Nato pushed back, adding: “He’s going to see the exact opposite.”

“I think what he wants to see is Nato pushed back. And he’s going to see the exact opposite.”

Johnson continued: “If he thinks he’s going to get less Nato as a result of this he’s totally wrong. He’s going to get more Nato.”

Speaking about whether an invasion is inevitable, he said: “We still don’t know what’s going to happen. There’s one person who knows what’s going to happen.”

He added: “I can’t look into the mind of Vladimir Putin, I can’t peer into his soul.”

The Prime Minister recently warned Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine would lead to the largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War.