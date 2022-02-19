Fans of Subway will need to listen up because the sandwich chain has revealed it will be giving one customer a huge prize.

Anyone who buys a Subway® Meal Deal could become a ‘Meal Deal Millionaire’ winning one million Subway Rewards® points which can be redeemed against Subs, wraps, salads and sides as well as hot drinks.

A Meal Deal consists of a Sub, salad or wrap as well as a cookie or packet of crisps and a drink.

So how do you win the ‘Meal Deal Millionaire’ title?

How to become Subway's 'Meal Deal Millionaire'





To be in with a chance of winning the points which are equivalent to 1,000 Footlong Subs, customers will need to register for the promotion via the Subway® App.

You can also scan the unique QR code when buying a Meal Deal or spending more than £4.99 in-store.

The chance to be added to the prize draw has started and is set to end on Tuesday, March 29.

Members can keep trying to win each time they buy a Meal Deal in-store.

Customers’ accounts must be registered to take part and whoever is lucky enough to win can share the prize with up to four other accounts, giving friends and family some of the joy.

It doesn’t stop there though. Customers can also win one of the 10,000 instant win prizes including the chance to win up to 1,000 points each time alongside every Meal Deal purchase.

Members should make sure they have opted in to receiving emails from Subway Rewards® so they can get an invite to Spin the Meal Deal Wheel.

To become a member, you need to download the Subway App, register and activate your account.

Angelina Gosal, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at Subway® said: “Our menu offers more choice, more taste and more value than ever before – and now you can be in with the chance of winning one million Subway Rewards® points to redeem against some of your favourite Subway products! Who wouldn’t want to be a Meal Deal Millionaire?!”

To find your nearest Subway store, you can use the store locator.

Terms and conditions can be found via the Subway Rewards website.