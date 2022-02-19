Hundreds of thousands of homes are still without power in the aftermath of Storm Eunice, as insurers warn of a whopping £300 million clean up for damage.

The Energy Networks Association said nearly 400,000 homes had no electricity on Friday night, with network providers recording 156,000 disrupted customers for UK Power Networks, 120,000 for Scottish & Southern, 112,000 for Western Power, 6,000 for Northern Power and 260 for Electricity North West.

When it comes to storm damage, it's not just about power cuts. Many homeowners are dealing with fallen trees and fences and household items or roofs damaged by high winds and debris.

Here's what you need to know about claiming storm damage compensation in the UK - from power cut payments to asking your insurers to pay for repairs.

Aftermath of Storm Arwen in Cheshire (PA)

How to claim compensation for a power cut

If you’ve been left without power due to Storm Eunice, you may be entitled to money back.

Customers can now claim up to £700 in power cut compensation after Ofgem lifted the cap in light of Storm Arwen.

Those affected by storm damage will be able to claim £70 for each 12-hour period they are left without power, after an initial £70 for the first 48 hours.

Whether you’re eligible to any sort of compensation largely depends on the length of time you were without electricity for.

If you've lost power in your home as a result of a storm or bad weather, electricity suppliers typically have 24 hours to restore your connection.

When it comes to cases of extreme storms, the deadline can be moved to 48 hours so energy suppliers have more time to send out repair teams.

Consumer advice service Which? says compensation varies by the amount of power cut cases reported to suppliers over 24 hours.

Energy regulator Ofgem defines a storm as "severe" if it causes more than 12 times the average daily number of faults.

Different electricity distribution companies have different claim mechanisms, so to find out how to make a claim you need to contact your distribution company.

You can use the Energy Networks Association's network operator finder on Ofgem's website.

All you need to do is search your postcode and the tool will tell you who your network distribution company is.

Does car insurance cover storm damage?





If your car is hit by a tree or debris blowing around, comprehensive insurance policies usually cover this type of storm damage, though it is best to check with your provider.

Is storm damage covered by insurance?





Home insurance, commercial business policies and comprehensive motor insurance all cover damage caused by storms.

While home insurance policies vary in their definitions of a 'storm', most insurers will cover financial loss caused by storm damage in some way.

Precarious masonry and missing tiles on the roof Trowbridge Town Hall, near Bath, which was blown off as Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland. (PA)

Laura Hughes, manager of general insurance at the Association of British Insurers (ABI), said: “When bad weather hits, their priority is always to help their affected customers recover as quickly as possible – from making emergency payments, arranging any temporary emergency accommodation, to getting the damage repaired.

"If you suffer damage to your property, contact your insurer as soon as you can for help and advice.”

According to the ABI, insurers define a storm as:

A period of violent weather.

Wind speeds with gusts of at least 48 knots (55mph) – equivalent to 10 on the Beaufort scale.

Or torrential rainfall at a rate of at least 25mm an hour.

Or snow to a depth of at least 1ft (30 cm) in 24 hours.

Or hailstones of such intensity that it causes damage to hard surfaces or breaks glass.

As soon as you can, you need to tell your insurer that your property has been damaged and you want to make a claim - usually best via your insurer's 24-hour helpline.

It is best to speak to your insurance company before arranging urgent repairs or somewhere to stay as they may have teams ready to send out as part of your policy.

Insurance cover policies vary between companies so you will need to check your exact provider for a list of storm damage cover, such as replacing items or damaged roofs.