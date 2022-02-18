Gogglebox returned to our screens this evening and was as side-splitting as ever.

With a range of shows to watch, from reality TV to serious drama and news items, the stars' reactions were, as always, enthralling, but it was one show in particular which evoked all kinds of emotions.

Tonight's episode was without regular Stephen Webb who had to pull out of the Channel 4 hit after testing positive for Covid-19.

Stephen, a hairdresser from Brighton, appears on the show alongside his husband, Daniel.

Posting a message on Instagram, he said: “This is a message to the Gogglebox crew, good luck filming this week, can’t wait to see you Friday, I need a laugh, desperately.

“We can’t film this week, because I’ve got Covid.”

During the first show back, the rest of the armchair critics watched progammes including Dancing on Ice, Dragons Den and Trigger Point.

But the best reactions came as they watched the Disney+ biographical drama Pam and Tommy.

As the scenes unfolded, detailing the outrageous story of the world’s first viral video – the sex tape of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson, jaws dropped and there were screams and guffaws in equal measure.

Sophie laughed out loud when her brother Pete likened the look on Pamela's face in one scene, to the way he looks at at a Greggs pasty.

Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Pete looks in a Gregg’s window… #PamAndTommy #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/WjztzKtyc2 — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) February 18, 2022

While one particulary revealing scene left many Goggleboxers either in shock or hysterics.

Gogglebox continues on Channel 4 at 9pm every Friday or if you miss it, catch up via All 4.