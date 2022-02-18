While Limitless Win is no longer on ITV, you might be wondering when you’ll next see Ant & Dec and the answer is very soon!
A new series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will be available to watch this month.
The show is usually full of action and this year will see the likes of Jeremy Clarkson feature with the first episode seeing him get pranked whilst working on his farm.
Whether you’re a prankster at heart, like to try your luck at Win the Ads from your sofa or just fancy a laugh on a Saturday night, Ant & Dec have you covered.
Block out your Saturdays... the cheeky chappies are back! 🥳 @antanddec's #SaturdayNightTakeaway officially returns on the 19th February on ITV, ITV Hub and @WeAreSTV. Set your reminders! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/FlM0cLbN1U— ITV (@ITV) February 9, 2022
What time is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on?
Here’s how you can watch the new series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.
You’ll be able to catch all the action by tuning into ITV from 7pm on Saturday February 19.
But if you’re not able to watch it live, you can catch up via the ITV Hub.
How to apply for Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
If you’d like to be on the show, why not apply?
Applications are open now and set to close on Monday April 4, 2022. Find out more via our explainer here.
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway starts on Saturday February 19 at 7pm on ITV.
