Thousands of men are being urged to check their risk of prostate cancer amid warnings that more than 14,000 have missed a diagnosis during the Covid pandemic.
More than 58,000 men in England have begun treatment for prostate cancer since the start of the pandemic.
However, this is 14,000 fewer than would have been expected in pre-pandemic numbers, according to Prostate Cancer UK.
The charity said it was concerned that the number of “missing” patients would continue to grow.
Since we kicked off #MarchTheMonth in 2018, you've taken over two billion steps and raised over £2.5 million for research that saves lives.— Prostate Cancer UK (@ProstateUK) February 16, 2022
Here's 11 reasons why you should take 11,000 steps every day this March.
Sign up today: https://t.co/hQOGQRzd4W pic.twitter.com/Sq1Nz0aiuE
For many, symptoms do not appear until the disease has already spread, so the charity is urging men to use its risk assessment tool, and those at higher risk are encouraged to contact their GP.
Nicola Tallett, acting chief executive at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, but the pandemic has meant thousands of men have not come forward for diagnosis and could be missing out on lifesaving treatment.
“Although thousands of men are still being treated each month, if things don’t change soon, the number of men missing out will continue to grow."
What are prostate cancer symptoms?
According to the NHS website, symptoms of prostate cancer can include:
- needing to pee more frequently, often during the night
- needing to rush to the toilet
- difficulty in starting to pee (hesitancy)
- straining or taking a long time while peeing
- weak flow
- feeling that your bladder has not emptied fully
- blood in urine or blood in semen
