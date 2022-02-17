Storm Eunice could bring "significant disruption" and gusts up to 95 mph to parts of the UK on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and snow in northern England and southern Scotland.

Meanwhile a further amber warning for wind is in place for many areas of the UK, with gusts reaching between 80 mph and 100 mph in the most exposed coastal areas.

It follows just after Storm Dudley, a jet stream which led to power cuts and travel disruption across the UK on Wednesday.

But how long will Storm Eunice last? Here's what we know.

The yellow weather warning for wind and snow - covering cities such as Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle and York - is in place from 3am until 6pm on Friday, February 18.

Around 5cm of snow is likely at low levels with 10-20cm expected over hills and up to 30cm possible above 250 metres.

An amber warning for wind will last from 3am to 9pm on Friday, February 18, with strong winds around southern and central areas like Cardiff, Birmingham, London, Portsmouth and Plymouth.

Winds are gradually easing as Storm Dudley continues to move away through Thursday morning.

A further yellow weather warning for ice was issued across the north of Scotland, lasting until 10am on Thursday.

Which areas will be most affected by Storm Eunice?





The most significant wind gusts are expected in the south and west of the UK, with an amber warning in force from the early hours of Friday morning.

Exposed coastal areas could see wind gusts in excess of 95mph, while inland areas could still see gusts to around 80mph.

Storm Eunice is expected to cause fallen trees, damage to buildings and travel disruption, according to the Met Office.

In Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland, there is the potential for 20cm of snow to accumulate over high ground, with up to 5cm possible in some lower areas.

Brisk winds in these areas could cause blizzard-like conditions and drifting of lying snow, reducing visibility, and making driving conditions difficult.

Frank Saunders, the Met Office's chief meteorologist, said: “An active jet stream is helping to drive low-pressure systems across the country, with both storms set to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.

“Significant disruption is possible from both Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice with strong winds one of the main themes of the current forecast. The most impactful winds from Dudley will be in the north on Wednesday afternoon, as shown in the amber warning area.

"Storm Eunice is expected to track eastwards from early on Friday, bringing the most significant winds to the central and southern areas of the UK, with some gusts possible in excess of 95mph in exposed coastal areas.”

What to do if you come across a fallen tree or fallen power lines?





The Energy Networks Association has offered safety advice ahead of the storms.

Spokesman Ross Easton said: “It’s really important to stay safe when bad weather hits. If you come across fallen power lines or damage to the electricity network, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it. If there is an immediate risk to life or someone is in danger, dial 999.”