Over the course of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, February 16-18, the Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings as strong gusts of wind are set to batter parts of the country.

Over the course of these days, there is both an amber and yellow weather warning in place, with almost every area of the UK.

Storm Dudley

Storm Dudley is set to affect the UK on Wednesday and Thursday, with both yellow and amber warnings in place.

Amber warning

The amber warning for Storm Dudley is set to be in force between 2pm on Wednesday, February 16 until 11:59pm the same evening.

The following areas are affected by the amber warning:

Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders

Strathclyde

North East England

Central, Tayside & Fife

North West England

#StormDudley will bring a wet and windy afternoon today, particularly in the north with inland gusts of 60-70mph

Yellow warning

The yellow warning will be in force from 1pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

The areas affected are:

Grampian

Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders

Central, Tayside & Fife

North East England

North West England

Strathclyde

Highlands & Eilean Siar

The Met Office said: “After a windy day, westerly winds are expected to increase further later on Wednesday afternoon and evening across southern Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England, then parts of Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia.

“There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places. The worst of the winds will ease through Thursday morning, though remaining generally windy during the day.”

Storm Eunice

On Friday Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds. There are both amber and yellow warnings in place as wind and snow could cause blizzard conditions.

Amber warning

The amber warning will be active from 3am on Friday, February 18 until 9pm the same day.

The areas affected are:

East Midlands

East England

London and South East England

North West England

South West England

Wales

West Midlands

Yorkshire and Humber

Yellow warning

The yellow warning for Storm Eunice will be active 3am on Friday until 6pm.

The areas affected are:

Strathclyde

Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders

Central Tayside and Fife

North West England

North East England

Wind will cause some particularly challenging conditions in the UK mountains during the next few days.



It is important to check the forecast and avoid the mountains during severe weather

The Met Office said: “Extremely strong winds may develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the day. Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, there is an increasing likelihood of widespread inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph and up to 80 mph in a few places.

“Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 90 or possibly even 100 mph are possible. Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.”