Scammers are targeting Eon customers, promising refunds to try and steal their details and money.

That is the warning from consumer experts Which? who carried out an investigation to expose the scammers tactics.

Households across the UK are set to see a record increase to the price cap in the spring, as the energy crisis continues to worsen.

Now scammers are impersonating energy provider Eon to try and catch people out.

The scam starts with a phishing email from ‘E.ON GAS REFUND’ or ‘E.ON PAYMENT REFUND’, but the sender has nothing to do with the energy provider.

Which? warned: “Email scams, also known as phishing scams, are used by scammers to steal your personal information and bank details, or in some cases, the emails have malicious software attached which can infect your computer, tablet or mobile with a virus.

“This email impersonates Eon, claiming you’ve been overcharged and you’re eligible for an £85 refund.

“The email included a link that takes you to a mockup of the Eon website’s login page. It then asks for a lot of personal details and ends by loading the real Eon website – a common scam tactic and just one of many this scam journey reveals.”

Following on from the phishing email, the scammer made a call.

The Which? warning explained: “A minute before the call, the scammer sent a text claiming a £2,000 loan had been set up in my name.

“The text impersonated a genuine company called Cashflows and spoofed their customer support number. During the phone call, the scammer claimed to be from Cashflows, looking into fraud on behalf of my bank.

“The scammer even gave fraud advice, pretending to try and help me work out how my details had been compromised. All the while, the scammer was in fact trying to steal around £1,000 from my account.”

If you think you may have been the victim of a scam, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud, or the police if you live in Scotland.