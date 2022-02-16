Asda is giving away over 1,000 free hot drinks to customers for one day only - but it isn't as simple as it sounds.
The supermarket chain is celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day, an annual event taking place on Thursday, February 17.
All 205 Asda Cafés will surprise five customers with free hot drinks throughout the day.
Asda Café workers will select customers at random throughout the day as they’re passing through the tills and deduct the price of their hot drink from their order.
The supermarket retailer, said: “A little bit of kindness goes a long way and we’re really looking forward to brightening up some of our customers’ days with a free drink and a friendly smile this Thursday.”
Here's the full list of participating Asda cafes where you might get a free hot drink.
- Aberdare
- Aberdeen Beach
- Accrington
- Aintree
- Alloa
- Altrincham
- Andover
- Antrim
- Ardrossan
- Ashington
- Ashton
- Ayr
- Barking
- Barnes Hill
- Barnsley
- Barnstaple
- Barons Quay, Northwich
- Barrow
- Barry
- Basildon Eastgate
- Basildon Pipps Hill
- Beeston
- Bideford
- Birkenhead
- Bishop Auckland
- Bishopbriggs
- Blackpool
- Blantyre
- Blyth
- Bodmin
- Boldon
- Bootle
- Boston
- Bridge of Dee
- Bridgend
- Broadstairs
- Brynmawr
- Burnden Park
- Burnley
- Bury St Edmunds
- Byker
- Caerphilly
- Cannock
- Canterbury
- Carcroft
- Cardiff Coryton
- Carlisle
- Carterton
- Chelmsley Wood
- Cheltenham
- Chester Greyhound Park
- Chorley
- Clacton-on-Sea
- Colchester
- Coleraine
- Colne
- Corby
- Coventry
- Crewe
- Cwmbran
- Darlaston
- Dewsbury
- Doncaster
- Dundee West
- Dyce
- Eastbourne
- Eastlands
- Edinburgh
- Ellesmere Port
- Enniskillen
- Falmouth
- Fareham
- Felling
- Ferring
- Fleetwood
- Folkestone
- Forfar
- Fraserburgh
- Galashiels
- Gateshead
- Gillingham Pier
- Glasgow Parkhead Forge
- Glasshoughton
- Glenrothes
- Gloucester
- Gorseinon
- Gosforth
- Govan
- Grangemouth
- Grantham
- Great Yarmouth
- Greenhithe
- Grimsby
- Halesowen
- Hamilton
- Hartlepool
- Havant
- Hayes
- Hayle Harbour
- Hereford
- Hessle
- Hinckley
- Horwich
- Huddersfield
- Huntly
- Hunts Cross
- Huyton
- Hyde
- Hyson Green
- Inverness
- Ipswich
- Irvine
- Isle of Dogs
- Keighley
- Kendal
- Kettering
- Killingbeck
- Lancaster
- Langley Mill
- Leckwith Road
- Leicester
- Leicester Abbey Lane
- Livingston
- Llandudno
- Long Eaton
- Longwell Green
- Lower Earley
- Lowestoft
- Mansfield
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Middleton
- Motherwell
- Mount Pleasant
- Newark
- Newport Isle of Wight
- Newport Pillgwenlly
- Norwich Hall Road
- Nottingham West Bridgford
- Pentwyn
- Peterborough
- Peterlee
- Pilsworth
- Plymouth
- Poole
- Portadown
- Portlethen
- Pudsey
- Pyle
- Queslett
- Rawtenstall
- Redditch
- Robroyston
- Rochdale
- Rugby
- Runcorn
- Rushden
- Seaham
- Sefton Park
- Shaw
- Sheffield
- Sheffield Chaucer Road
- Shirley
- Shoeburyness
- Sinfin
- Sittingbourne
- Skelmersdale
- Skelton
- South Ruislip
- South Shields
- Southampton
- St Austell
- Stafford
- Stanley
- Stevenage
- Stockport
- Stockton
- Strabane
- Straiton
- Strelley
- Sunderland
- Sutton in Ashfield
- Swansea
- Swindon Haydon
- Swinton
- Tain
- Tamworth
- Telford
- Thornaby
- Tilbury
- Totton
- Tunstall
- Ware
- Warrington
- Westbrook
- Weston-super-Mare
- Weymouth
- Wigan
- Wisbech
- Woking Sheerwater
- Wolstanton
- Wolverhampton
- Worcester
- Workington
- Wrexham
- Ystalyfera
The free drink is subject to availability, excludes Asda Living and the gift cannot be exchanged for cash.
The free drinks do not include drinks from the Costa or Seattle's Best Express Machines.
