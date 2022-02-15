The Met Office has moved to issue warning across the UK, particularly in the north as Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice approach the UK threatening strong winds with gusts of up to 90mph.
The warning comes after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie brought strong gale force winds that caused widespread disruption across the country this year.
The storms will bring strong spells of wind and possibly snow to the UK this week as yellow weather warnings are issued across parts of the UK.
The warning is in place Scotland-wide, stretching across to Northern Ireland and down to Yorkshire.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️<br><br>Wind across Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and Northern England<br>Wednesday 1800 – Thursday 1800<br><br>Latest info 👉 <a href="https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs">https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs</a><br>Stay <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeatherAware?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeatherAware</a>⚠️ <a href="https://t.co/rMGJ6KS4t9">pic.twitter.com/rMGJ6KS4t9</a></p>— Met Office (@metoffice) <a href="https://twitter.com/metoffice/status/1492815644160667648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Met Office issue weather warning amid Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice
Met Office meteorologist, Tom Morgan, said: “This whole week is going to see quite a disturbed weather pattern developing across the UK”.
He said western parts of Scotland will “bear the brunt” of the strongest winds which could cause “widespread disruption,” adding that there’s a possibility the extreme weather could become a named storm itself.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.