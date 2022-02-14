If you're one of the few couples that aren't planning on venturing out tonight to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.,
But instead are choosing to opt for a cosy night in with your significant other, with movies and great food then we've got you covered.
And we've saved you a job and looked through all the major streaming services and found the most romantic films you can enjoy tonight with your partner.
From the iconic Dirty Dancing to the cult hit The Big Sick, there are loads are great romantic films to enjoy this Valentine's Day.
Netflix's most romantic films:
- Dirty Dancing (1987)
- Set It Up (2018)
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
- Notting Hill (1999)
- Always Be My Maybe (2019)
- Blue is the Warmest Colour (2013)
- She's Gotta Have it (1986)
- The Notebook (2004)
- Me Before You (2016)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Amazon Prime Video most romantic films:
- 500 Days of Summer (2009)
- Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
- When Harry Met Sally (1989)
- The Big Sick (2017)
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- The Wedding Singer (1998)
- Definitely, Maybe (2008)
- The Handmaiden (2016)
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
- Dating Amber (2020)
Disney Plus most romantic films:
- William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)
- While You Were Sleeping (1995)
- Six Days Seven Nights (1998)
- Rodgers & Hammerstien's Cinderella (1997)
- Beauty And The Beast (2017)
- High Fidelity (2000)
- Ever After A Cinderella Story (1998)
- Crazy Heart (2009)
- The Fault In Our Stars (2014)
- The Princess And The Frog (2009)
