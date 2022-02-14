50 Cent made a surprise appearance when he dropped in upside down alongside hip hop heavyweights for the Super Bowl half-time show.

The US rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, was suspended by his feet from the ceiling of the housing-style set inside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Flipping the right way up and dropping down onto a dancefloor he broke into a rendition of his hit song In Da Club.

he rapper later poked fun at his strange and somewhat humorous entrance on social media.

Posting a meme of a straining boy with a pronounced forehead vein he wrote: “Waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again?”

50 Cent joined the all-star line-up of the show, which also included Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Watch the Superbowl 2022 half-time show

Eminem defies NFL instruction and takes knee

Eminem appeared to give a nod to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, as he took a knee during his Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The rapper made the gesture following a performance of his hit song Lose Yourself, bowing his head while the show continued.

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, received worldwide attention in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem to protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

His actions sparked an intense debate, with US President Donald Trump calling for the NFL to fire any player who did not stand for the anthem.

Who won the Super Bowl last night?





On the pitch, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp combined for a championship-winning drive to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

After a tight three quarters, the Rams were down 20-16 halfway through the fourth and desperately needed an offensive spark following an injury to Odell Beckham Jr, one of Stafford’s key receiving weapons.

Kupp, who was named Super Bowl MVP, took it upon himself to fill that void, converting a pivotal fourth and one opportunity to keep the host side’s hopes alive.

The Stafford and Kupp connection proved unstoppable, with the duo marching downfield seemingly at will before claiming the lead with a one-yard touchdown.

With 1:25 left on the clock, the Bengals still had an opportunity to steal the victory. And the stage looked set for a thrilling finish after quarterback Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase on a 17-yard pass.

But Aaron Donald and the Rams defence stepped up when it mattered most, forcing a turnover on downs and sealing a memorable Rams victory.