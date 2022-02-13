Shortly before the end of the first half in today’s Six Nations match, Nick Isiekwe was judged to have blocked Italy in the maul leading to England’s try being disallowed.
Apart from this slip-up though, the number 5 had an otherwise solid game for England in their Championship clash against Italy.
A number of big carries and a strong defence helped his team put pressure on the Italian side contributing to England’s massive lead.
33' ITA 0 - 14 ENG— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 13, 2022
England have a try ruled out with Nick Isiekwe judged to have blocked Italy in the maul.
7 minutes left in the first half here in Rome. #ITAvENG
Who is Nick Isiekwe?
Born in Hemel Hempstead, Nick Isiekwe plays club rugby for Premiership Rugby side Saracens.
Starting out playing touch rugby at the age of nine, by the age of 13 he was playing for Old Albanian RFC rising through the ranks at the club.
He has represented London and South East U16s district, played for England under 16s, 17s, 18s and 20s.
In 2017 he was named in the English national team for their two-test series against Argentina.
