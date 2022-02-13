Today sees the final game of Round 2 in this year’s Six Nations Championship kicking off with Italy and England going head-to-head.
Yesterday saw Wales beat Scotland 20-17 in Cardiff and France victorious over Ireland with a full-time score of 30-24.
Both of today's teams go into the match without a win under their belt so far in the competition, although England do have a bonus point on the board.
The game takes place at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, kicking off at 3pm with coverage coming from ITV.
They've arrived📍#ITAvENG pic.twitter.com/Z734JRvK4h— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 13, 2022
Their all-star panel offering opinions on the action contains some of the biggest names in English rugby.
Fronting ITV Sport’s TV coverage is Mark Pougatch, joined in the studio by England coaching legend, Sir Clive Woodward, alongside former internationals Jonny Wilkinson and Maggie Alphonsi.
Providing the commentary will be Miles Harrison joined by Lawrence Dallaglio and Ben Kay, with Gabriel Clarke offering pitchside updates and interviews.
Alternatively, if you can't make it to a screen, you can also catch the game live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
