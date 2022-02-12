The final game of Round 2 in this year’s Six Nations Championship sees Italy and England go head-to-head.
Both teams are heading into the game with no wins under their belts - Italy losing out to France 37-10 and England missing out to old rivals Scotland 20-17.
Italy and England are currently the only two in the tournament not to have won a game yet after Wales beat Scotland 20-17 today.
France is the only Six Nations team to have won both of its games after an epic battle against Ireland this evening, finally beating them 30-24.
Will Round 1 results see changes made to the team line-up for tomorrow’s competition match – let’s take a look.
Round 2 Six Nations: Italy team line-up
15. Edoardo Padovani, 14. Federico Mori, 13. Juan Ignacio Brex, 12. Marco Zanon, 11. Montanna Ioane, 10. Paolo Garbisi, 9. Stephen Varney; 1. Danilo Fischetti, 2. Gianmarco Lucchesi, 3. Pietro Ceccarelli, 4. Niccolò Cannone, 5. Federico Ruzza, 6. Braam Steyn, 7. Michele Lamaro (C), 8. Toa Halafihi.
Replacements: 16. Hame Faiva , 17. Cherif Traore, 18. Tiziano Pasquali, 19. David Sisi, 20. Sebastian Negri, 21. Giovanni Pettinelli, 22. Alessandro Fusco, 23. Leonardo Marin.
Round 2 Six Nations: England team line-up
15. Freddie Steward, 14. Max Malins, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Henry Slade (VC), 11. Jack Nowell, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Ellis Genge (VC), 2. Jamie George, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Charlie Ewels, 5. Nick Isiekwe, 6. Maro Itoje, 7. Tom Curry (C), 8. Alex Dombrandt.
Replacements: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (VC) 17. Joe Marler, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Ollie Chessum, 20. Sam Simmonds, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. George Ford, 23. Elliot Daly.
The Italy v England Six Nations match takes place at Stadio Olimpico, Rome on Sunday, February 13 at 3pm. Watch live on ITV or ITV Hub.
